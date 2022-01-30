OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

