Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $93,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

NYSE OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

