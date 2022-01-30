Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.44

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 1984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,411 shares of company stock worth $7,575,177 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

