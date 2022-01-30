Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard Purchases 8,400 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$34,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,910.

Mathieu Savard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$303,750.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.19 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

