OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $81.91 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

