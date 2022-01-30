Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

OSK stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

