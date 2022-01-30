OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.00. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 19,247 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

