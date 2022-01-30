Oppenheimer Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $217.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

NDAQ stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

