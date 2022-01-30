Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

