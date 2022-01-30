Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,618 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

