Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,905 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

