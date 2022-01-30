Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

