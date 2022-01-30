Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average is $209.83. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

