Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.