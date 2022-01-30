Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,655 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

