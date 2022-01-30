Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

