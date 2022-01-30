Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $243.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

