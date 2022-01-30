Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.