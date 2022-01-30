Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,393 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 22.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

