Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

