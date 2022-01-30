Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,856 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

LYFT stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

