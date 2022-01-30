OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Purchases $21,250.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher acquired 25,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OPGN opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

