OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 45.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

