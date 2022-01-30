Ontology Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $430.20 million and $34.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00187015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00391526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00070927 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

