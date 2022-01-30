Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,542 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Onto Innovation worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after purchasing an additional 510,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $84.67 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.