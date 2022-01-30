Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,304 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

