Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.