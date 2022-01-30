Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $20.65 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,651,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.45% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

