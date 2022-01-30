Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,092.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,972.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,780.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

