OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.