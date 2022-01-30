OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

