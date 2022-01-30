Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

