Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.20. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.49. The company had a trading volume of 821,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $193.72 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

