Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 18.96.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.06. Oatly Group has a one year low of 6.11 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

