O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

