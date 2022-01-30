O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 83.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.