O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 30,950.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

