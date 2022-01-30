O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alector by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alector by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.