O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

