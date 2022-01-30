O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,668 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

CYH stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

