Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $56,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

