NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $139.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $540.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $572.59 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $613.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 826,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

