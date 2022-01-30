Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.14

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $324,694.23 and $867.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.40 or 1.00061363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00071416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00030632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00488994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.