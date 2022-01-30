Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

