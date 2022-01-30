North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NAAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

