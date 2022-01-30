Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $236.10 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

