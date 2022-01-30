Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,364,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

