Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.74.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,364,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
