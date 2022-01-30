NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 31,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Get NN Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.