Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.39

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This represents a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

