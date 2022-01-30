NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.